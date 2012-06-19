UPDATE 2-ArcelorMittal CEO mulls more steel capacity cuts in Europe

* Prices pressured by steel glut, weakening demand
By Silvia Antonioli
NEW YORK, June 19 ArcelorMittal is
considering cutting more capacity in Europe to tackle over
capacity and shrinking demand in the troubled region, Chief
Executive Lakshmi Mittal told Reuters on Tuesday.
"Demand (in Europe) was 200 million tonnes. Now it's 150
million. Clearly there is a need of some capacity adjustments.
ArcelorMittal is looking at it," he said.
"In our business I see some overcapacity and we cannot
produce what we cannot sell."
Head of the world's largest steel maker cautioned European
demand will not return to the high levels seen before the 2008
global economic crisis for at least another four to five years.
"I do not see demand in Europe going back to pre-crisis
levels in the next four to five years," he told Reuters on the
sidelines of AMM's Steel Success Strategies conference in New
York.
His comments come as steel prices are pressured by a glut of
supply and weakening demand, particularly in Europe where the
debt crisis is hurting consumption.
European apparent steel consumption is expected to contract
by 1.2 percent this year to 150.9 million tonnes as the
sovereign debt problems continue to drag on the region's
economic activities, the World Steel Association predicted
earlier this year.
This is well below Mittal's forecast for apparent global
steel consumption to grow by 4 percent in 2012 and 2013.
Any changes to output would come on top of a swathe of cuts
and plant closures ArcelorMittal has already implemented in
Europe since last June. The region accounted for just under half
of the company's total 2011 output of 91.9 million tonnes.
Other major producers have also taken action to try and curb
oversupply, including ThyssenKrupp.
NOT THE TIME FOR M&A
The problem of oversupply extends beyond Europe though, with
Mittal telling Reuters he sees over capacity in the global
market.
Further signs of slowing demand from China, the world's
biggest steel consumer, came last week when Baosteel announced
plans to cut prices by around 4 percent in July, its first
reduction this year.
The world's third-largest steel producer's pricing moves are
considered an industry bellwether.
Mittal said he is not interested in making acquisitions
given the oversupply of the global steel market and cautioned
that collapsed RG Steel LLC may struggle to find a good buyer
for its assets.
"This is not the time to acquire more growth. We are not in
an acquisition mode. There is enough overcapacity in the world
and there is enough capacity in ArcelorMittal," he said In a Q&A
session following his presentation at the conference.
RG Steel filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection at the
end of May saying it could not overcome the deterioration of the
steel market.
It announced plans to sell the three plants it bought from
Russian steelmaker Severstal for $1.2 billion just a
year ago.
"There may be some problems for assets of RG Steel, where
investment has not been made. There could be some difficulties
to find good buyers," he said.