公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 21日 星期四

CME plans to launch U.S. steel scrap contract in autumn

NEW YORK, June 20 The CME Group plans to launch a U.S. steel scrap contract to expand its offering of ferrous derivatives contracts, Harriet Hunnable, managing director for metals said, as the Chicago exchange aims to cash in on growing interest in price risk management in the sector.

The new contract will be launched in the autumn, she said on Wednesday at the AMM Steel Success Strategies conference.

