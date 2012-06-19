UPDATE 1-Brazil steel demand growth slowing -Gerdau

* CEO sees steel demand growing 4 pct this year

* Strong real boosts steel imports into Brazil

* Gerdau calls for Brazil infrastructure spending

By Silvia Antonioli

NEW YORK, June 19 Brazilian steel makers face slower demand growth than expected as they struggle with higher costs and growing imports, Gerdau SA Chief Executive Andre Gerdau Johannpeter said on Tuesday, as he called on the government to step in to help the industry.

"Brazil steel consumption should grow by around 4 percent this year. It is not as much as we expected, but it is still some growth while the crisis in Europe is a real concern for the industry," he told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of AMM's Steel Success Strategies conference.

While his estimate is below expectations, it is slightly above global forecasts. The World Steel Association has predicted global consumption will grow by 3.6 percent to 1.422 billion tonnes this year.

Weak steel demand in other regions is boosting exports to Brazil while the steep appreciation of the real against other currencies has hurt Brazil's ability to produce low-cost steel, Johannpeter said.

"The dynamics have changed in Brazil in the last years as the currency had a major impact on the competitiveness of the industry," Johannpeter said.

"Brazil went from being very competitive to losing its cost efficiency. On top of that we see more imports of steel and steel products."

He called on the government to help domestic steelmakers by increasing infrastructure spending and lowering taxes, which he said are a higher than those in many other countries.

"The government should also make sure we have a level playing field to compete with other producers around the world. We want players who export steel to Brazil to have the same rules as us."

Reflecting a broader industry concern about global oversupply, Gerdau has ruled itself out of buying ThyssenKrupp AG's stake in the CSA steel slab mill outside Rio de Janeiro.

The largest steelmaker based in the Americas, whose main Brazilian mill sits alongside CSA, is focusing on adding value to its steel output rather than on increasing production, it said last month.

While the plant is modern, it is difficult to predict whether many investors would be interested in the plant given the global glut in supply, Johannpeter said.

Gerdau's steel plants worldwide are producing at 78 percent of capacity, up from 76 percent last year, while its plants in Brazil are operating at 80 percent of capacity, similar to last year.

Other producers in Brazil also are reining in growth plans. Last month, ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, suspended a $1.5 billion expansion plan in Brazil, citing lack of demand.