UPDATE 1-US steelmakers seek protection against European imports

* US producers preparing an array of trade actions-source
* Record overcapacity boosts shipments to U.S.
* US steel trading at premium vs rest of the world
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, Aug 2 A U.S. steel industry group has
asked the government trade representative to intervene to help
protect domestic producers from growing imports of steel
products from Europe.
U.S. steelmakers have grown increasingly worried over the
last couple of years as the inflow of steel products from abroad
has intensified due to rising global oversupply.
The Steel Manufacturers Association (SMA), which includes
some of the world's largest steelmakers such as Nucor
and ArcelorMittal, has urged the government to
undertake a diplomatic initiative to curb imports of
cut-to-length steel plate and other products.
The industry's latest move is an attempt to resolve the
problem before it results in litigation.
"The European governments should be encouraged to take steps
to curb their own excess steel capacity," the SMA said in a
letter to Michael Froman, the chief U.S. negotiator and adviser
to the president on trade.
"The United States cannot be the dumping ground for other
countries' excess supply."
Officials at European steel lobby Eurofer could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Last month a group of U.S. producers filed one of the
biggest steel trade cases in years involving imports of steel
pipe used by the energy industry.
Steelmakers are now preparing to launch more trade actions
against imports of an array of steel products from various
countries, two sources with knowledge of the situation said.
"The steel pipe case was simply the first one out of the
gate," one of the sources said. "There are obviously a number of
cases in the works. There is a massive excess capacity problem.
The result of that is that you get trade actions getting filed."
In the past, dumping of steel has ended up costing U.S.
consumers billions of dollars in the longer run, according to
Michelle Applebaum of consultancy Steel Market Intelligence.
"There were three dozen bankruptcies of American steel
companies, and that left the United States in a shortage
position from 2003 to 2008 when Chinese steel demand was soaking
up all the iron ore in the world," she said.
"If the U.S. had not closed a third of its domestic capacity
in those years, consumers would have paid far lower prices for
steel and not have had to import expensive steel in order to
feed domestic demand."
MORE TRADE CASES TO COME
The steel market is structurally in better shape in the
United States, where economic growth has been picking up, than
in Europe, leading to an increase in U.S. imports in the past 18
months.
After a bleak first half of this year, prices in the United
States and North America have risen in the last
few weeks and are currently at a substantial premium over levels
in other regions, attracting an even growing number of imports.
"The U.S. is trading at an unsustainable premium to the rest
of the world," Colin Hamilton, Macquarie head of commodity
research, said.
"At the moment what you are going to see is that any ship in
the world that is carrying steel is going to point towards the
U.S., and that is going to put the U.S. prices under pressure."
Although the record overcapacity has boosted shipments of
many types of steel into the United States, the increase of
imports of cut-to-length plate from Europe has been particularly
harmful, the SMA said.
This is steel plate that is cut to order for the building of
bridges, ships, shipping containers, skyscrapers, oil rigs,
tanks, helicopters and other uses.
In 2012, imports of this product increased by 20 percent
from Germany, 63 percent from France, 120 percent from Poland
and 4,655 percent from Italy compared with 2011, data from the
association showed.
"These increased imports are not being driven by demand in
the U.S. market. Instead, they are largely fueled by significant
steel overcapacity elsewhere in the world," the SMA said in the
letter.
European steel producers have not taken the painful but
necessary steps to cut plants and output, and some European
governments have intervened to prevent or delay plant shutdowns,
exacerbating the supply-demand imbalance, the U.S. group said.
The SMA includes 36 North American steelmakers, with about
75 percent of domestic output. They produce steel mainly in
electric arc furnaces, which use scrap as a raw material.