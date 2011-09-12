UPDATE 1-Steel Dynamics Q3 profit outlook lags Street view

* Sees Q3 EPS $0.18-$0.22 vs view $0.29
* Shares fall 3 pct after market
(Follows alerts)
Sept 12 Steel Dynamics Inc forecast
third-quarter earnings that lagged market estimates, hurt by
lower demand for its steel products and higher raw material
costs.
Steel Dynamics expects July-September earnings of 18-22
cents a share. Analysts on average were expecting the company to
earn 29 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Uncertainty within the U.S. and global economies continues
to hurt corporate and consumer spending, resulting in lower
demand, the company said in a statement.
Shares of Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company closed at $11.18
on Monday on Nasdaq. They fell 3 percent after the bell.
