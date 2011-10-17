CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Steel Dynamics Q3 profit more than doubles

(Corrects to remove extraneous text from first bullet point; Corrects second bullet point to show revenue rose, not fell)

* Q3 profit $0.19/shr vs $0.09/shr last year

* Q3 rev rises to $2 bln from $1.6 bln last year

Oct 17 Steel Dynamics posted quarterly profit which more than doubled on higher shipments and increased external steel selling price.

Third-quarter net profit was $43 million, or 19 cents per share, up from $19 million, or 9 cents per share, a year ago, the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based steelmaker said on Monday.

But the profit was lower than the $99 million, or 43 cents per share, it earned this year's second quarter. Revenue fell to $2 billion from $2.1 billion last quarter.

Last month, Steel Dynamics forecast third-quarter earnings that lagged market estimates, citing uncertainty in the U.S. and global economies, which led to lower demand for its products.

As a result, analysts lowered their estimates for the third quarter to 20 cents per share from 29 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Steve James and Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)