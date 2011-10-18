UPDATE 1-Economy weighs on Steel Dynamics forecast

* Current Q4 expectations suggest similar to Q3 -COO

* 2012 seen fairly lackluster unless economy improves -CEO (Adds details on forecast)

Oct 18 Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD.O) likely will post fourth-quarter results that are little changed from three months earlier, when it was hurt by weak demand for automotive industry products and consumer appliances.

The Fort Wayne, Indiana-based steel producer and metals recycler reported a third-quarter per-share profit that missed Wall Street estimates by a penny. Revenue was higher than expected. [ID:nL3E7LH3HD]

"Current financial expectations for Q4 suggest a similar financial result as Q3," said Chief Operating Officer Mark Millett in a conference call on Tuesday.

Steel use is expected to increase 6.5 percent this year, less than half as much as 2010's growth rate of 15.1 percent, the World Steel Association said in a report last week.

2012 does not appear likely to buck any steel trends.

"We're probably going to have some progress made during that year, but it's not going to be substantial," said Chief Executive Keith Busse, whom Millett will succeed as CEO next year.

Steel Dynamics was founded in 1993. It started producing steel in 1996, and competes with U.S. Steel (X.N), AK Steel AK.N and Nucor Corp (NUE.N).

The company's shares, which have lost about 40 percent of their value this year, were up 3 percent at $11.20 on the Nasdaq stock market. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in New York. Editing by Maureen Bavdek)