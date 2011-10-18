UPDATE 1-Economy weighs on Steel Dynamics forecast

* Current Q4 expectations suggest similar to Q3 -COO
* 2012 seen fairly lackluster unless economy improves -CEO
(Adds details on forecast)
Oct 18 Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD.O) likely will
post fourth-quarter results that are little changed from three
months earlier, when it was hurt by weak demand for automotive
industry products and consumer appliances.
The Fort Wayne, Indiana-based steel producer and metals
recycler reported a third-quarter per-share profit that missed
Wall Street estimates by a penny. Revenue was higher than
expected. [ID:nL3E7LH3HD]
"Current financial expectations for Q4 suggest a similar
financial result as Q3," said Chief Operating Officer Mark
Millett in a conference call on Tuesday.
Steel use is expected to increase 6.5 percent this year,
less than half as much as 2010's growth rate of 15.1 percent,
the World Steel Association said in a report last week.
2012 does not appear likely to buck any steel trends.
"We're probably going to have some progress made during
that year, but it's not going to be substantial," said Chief
Executive Keith Busse, whom Millett will succeed as CEO next
year.
Steel Dynamics was founded in 1993. It started producing
steel in 1996, and competes with U.S. Steel (X.N), AK Steel
AK.N and Nucor Corp (NUE.N).
The company's shares, which have lost about 40 percent of
their value this year, were up 3 percent at $11.20 on the
Nasdaq stock market.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das in New York. Editing by Maureen
Bavdek)