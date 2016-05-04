U.S. slaps preliminary duties on certain Indian steel pipes

BRIEF-CME Group says cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps on Jan 12
* cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps in a single day on January 12, 2017
WASHINGTON May 4 The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday said it would slap preliminary duties on imports of welded stainless pressure pipe from India after finding the goods were being dumped in the U.S. market at below market prices.
The preliminary decision came in response to a complaint brought last year by Bristol Metals, a subsidiary of U.S. steel products maker Synalloy Corp ; Outokumpu Stainless Pipe, a subsidiary of Finnish firm Outokumpu ; and Felker Brothers Corp and Marcegaglia USA. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
* cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps in a single day on January 12, 2017
* Hudbay announces 2017 production and cost guidance and management appointment
* River road asset management llc reports 7.6 percent passive stake in fidelity national financial inc as of december 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jw57cK Further company coverage: