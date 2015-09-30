Synalloy, others seek anti-dumping duties on Indian steel pipes

Sept 30 Steel products and chemical maker Synalloy Corp said it and other companies have urged U.S. regulators to apply anti-dumping duties on welded stainless pressure pipes from India.

Synalloy said on Wednesday that imports of the pipes from India have increased at an "unbelievable rate" over the past three years at prices well below U.S. market prices.

Synalloy's unit Bristol Metals LLC, along with Felker Brothers Corp, Outokumpu Stainless Pipe Inc and Marcegaglia USA, has petitioned the Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission to take action. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)