UPDATE 1-Synalloy, others seek dumping duties on Indian steel pipes

(Adds details, background)
Sept 30 Steel products maker Synalloy Corp
and its U.S. competitors have urged regulators to apply
anti-dumping duties on welded stainless pressure pipes from
India, the company said.
Imports of the pipes from India have increased at an
"unbelievable rate" over the past three years at prices well
below U.S. market prices, Synalloy said on Wednesday.
Synalloy's unit Bristol Metals LLC, along with Felker
Brothers Corp, Outokumpu Stainless Pipe Inc and Marcegaglia USA,
has petitioned the Department of Commerce and the U.S.
International Trade Commission (ITC) to take action.
Welded stainless pressure pipe imports from India jumped to
12,101 tons from 281 tons between 2012 and 2014.
ITC is required to make a preliminary ruling on the
companies' petition within 45 days.
The Commerce Department will likely issue preliminary duty
rulings in early 2016, with final rulings by both agencies due
by late 2016, the company said.
A group of U.S. steel pipe producers had sought duties in
July on imports of a certain type of welded carbon steel pipes
from South Korea, Mexico and Turkey.
On Sept. 3, U.S. officials said they found reasonable
evidence U.S. producers of steel pipes and tubes are injured by
these imports, taking the complaint a step closer to import
duties.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey and Don Sebastian)