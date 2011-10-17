UPDATE 1-Steiner Leisure to buy Ideal Image for $175 mln

* Says deal to add $0.20-$0.25 to 2012 EPS

* Says to fund deal from existing cash, new credit facility (Follows alerts)

Oct 17 Spa operator Steiner Leisure Limited said it will buy Ideal Image Development Inc for $175 million in cash, to enter the laser hair removal services market.

Nassau, Bahamas-based Steiner Leisure, known for its Elemis and Bliss spas, expects the deal to add 20-25 cents per share to its 2012 earnings.

The company, which also runs beauty schools, said it will fund the deal from existing cash and borrowings under a new credit facility.

Laser hair removal is a $2.1 billion market and is growing rapidly on positive demographic and lifestyle trends, Steiner Leisure said in a statement.

The two current co-chief executives of Ideal Image have agreed to continue in their roles after the deal closes in November 2011.

Shares of Steiner Leisure were trading down at $44.33 on Monday morning on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Supriya Kurane)