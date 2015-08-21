版本:
Steiner Leisure to be taken private for about $925 mln

Aug 21 Spa services provider Steiner Leisure Ltd said it would be taken private by private equity firm Catterton Partners for about $925 million, including debt.

The offer of $65 per share represents a premium of 15 percent to Steiner's Thursday closing price. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

