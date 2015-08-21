CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Spa operator Steiner to be taken private for about $843 mln

(Corrects paragraph 7 to clarify John Hardy deal was in "July 2014", not this July)

Aug 21 Steiner Leisure Ltd, an operator of spas on cruise ships and in hotels, will be taken private by private equity firm Catterton Partners for about $843 million.

Catterton's offer of $65 per share represents a premium of 15 percent to Steiner's Thursday closing price.

Steiner also makes skin, body and hair care products under brands such as Elemis, La Therapie and Bliss.

Including debt, the deal is valued at $925 million, Steiner said on Friday.

The company had about 13 million shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis as of June 30.

Catterton has investments in consumer companies including high-end home furnishings chain Restoration Hardware Holdings , restaurant operator Noodles & Co and toymaker Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Catterton bought John Hardy, a maker of Bali-inspired jewelry, for an undisclosed sum in July 2014.

The Steiner deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2015 or early 2016.

Jefferies LLC is Steiner's financial adviser and Dechert LLP is its legal adviser. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is Catterton's legal adviser.

Steiner's shares were up 13.4 percent at $64.10 in thin premarket trading on Friday. Up to Thursday's close, the stock had risen about 22 percent this year. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)