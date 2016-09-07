Steinhoff's $3.8 billion American dream seen as risky by some

* Limited knowledge of U.S. seen as execution risk
* Steinhoff to pay $3.8 bln enterprise value for Mattress
Firm
* Analysts, investors expect patient approach in pursing
synergies
* Deal cuts Steinhoff exposure to South Africa, jacks up
debt
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 As the winner of several
big horse races in South Africa, Variety Club's local dominance
was never in doubt.
But when its owner Markus Jooste, chief executive of
furniture giant Steinhoff, wanted the colt to go
further, he gambled by sending it to Dubai. It paid off: in
2014, Variety Club was named one of the world's top racehorses.
Now, aiming to replace IKEA as the world's biggest furniture
retailer, Jooste is venturing into the United States with the
$3.8 billion acquisition last month of Houston-based Mattress
Firm, to create a global bedding company.
Some investors have told Reuters that crossing the Atlantic
may be a step too far for Jooste, while others wonder whether
Steinhoff simply wants to get its money out of South Africa. But
the fact that Steinhoff managers are involved has offered some
reassurance.
Jooste, poised to clinch an $800 million takeover of British
discount retailer Poundland after he walked away from
buying Britain's Home Retail and was outbid for French
electronics retailer Darty Plc, declined to be interviewed for
this article.
"There's a bit of execution risk here because it is in the
United States which is an entirely new territory for them," said
Adrian Zetler, a portfolio manager at Coronation Fund Managers
, Steinhoff's third largest shareholder.
"This will be the big thing we will need to try and get
comfortable with as investors: do they have the depth in their
management team to look after a business in an entirely new
geography?"
Steinhoff intends to retain Mattress Firm's management team
led by chairman Steve Stagner and president Ken Murphy, both of
whom have presided over a company whose profit has not grown as
fast as its acquisition-fueled debt pile.
Mattress Firm's net debt has ballooned around seven-fold to
around $1.3 billion in the last four years while growth in
earnings per share has averaged 12 percent over the same period
as weak economic growth and the improving quality of mattresses
encourage consumers to keep them longer.
The biggest bedding firm in the United States has purchased
18 mattress retailers since 2007 including privately held Sleep
Train in 2014 and Sleepy's, its biggest acquisition, last year.
SYNERGIES
Steinhoff has said little about how it will save costs with
the takeover of Mattress Firm, whose operating margin has
slipped to 5.6 percent from 8 percent in 2014, and benefits from
the takeover may take a while to emerge.
"There aren't very evident synergies up front but synergies
is not a key determinant of this acquisition," said Rob Forsyth,
a fund manager at Investec Asset Management, Steinhoff's fifth
largest shareholder with a 3.6 percent holding. "The primary
rationale for this transaction is to gain substantial foothold
in a new geography and expand store network."
Buying Mattress Firm, whose biggest shareholder JW Childs is
backing the deal, will give Steinhoff a company with more than
3,500 company-operated and franchised stores in 48 states and a
25 percent market share.
Analysts at Deutsche Bank in London saw scope for better
margins at Mattress Firm, citing enhanced buying power as
Mattress Firm and Steinhoff are both customers of two major
bedding manufacturers: Tempur Sealy and Serta Simmons.
But Deutsche added: "Mattress Firm is in the midst of
integrating Sleepy's and rebranding Sleep Train as well as
stabilizing its operating performance.
"As such we would not expect operating synergies to be
pursued aggressively in the near term."
SENIOR MANAGERS
Jooste should not be underestimated. Along with Steinhoff's
biggest shareholder, board member Christo Wiese, he has a record
of acquiring underperforming companies that can benefit from
Steinhoff's strategy of controlling materials, manufacturing and
distribution.
When Steinhoff acquired Conforama in 2011, the French
furniture retailer had been losing market share to IKEA for a
decade while its profit margin hovered around 4 percent. That
margin has risen to around 7 percent, according the company's
latest earnings report.
Another of source of comfort for shareholders may be
Steinhoff's senior managers, who own about 20 percent of the
company.
"These guys are billionaires and their biggest holding is
Steinhoff. They wouldn't be gambling with their wealth by taking
a risky move like this if they didn't think they had a good
chance of success," said Michael Treherne, a fund manager at
Vestact, which holds a less than 1 percent stake in the company.
Since moving its primary listing to the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange in December last year, Steinhoff has been expanding in
Europe.
This has led to talk that Steinhoff's strategy has more to
do with getting capital out of South Africa, where its JD Group
is grappling with weak sales as poor economic growth and job
losses in the mining industry weigh on consumer spending.
The Mattress Firm transaction will reduce Steinhoff's
exposure to South Africa, whose investment grade credit rating
is at risk, to about 26 percent from about a third.
"From an M&A point of view, Steinhoff's strategy is simple:
They are opportunistic hunters," said one banker who has pitched
deals to Jooste. "Take Mattress Firm for example, it looks like
a hugely generous premium but go back a few years and see where
Mattress Firm was trading at."
Steinhoff has agreed to pay $64 per share, a 115 percent
premium to the Mattress Firm price the day before the offer
became public, but about 10 percent below where the stock was
trading just over a year ago.
However, the deal, alongside the Poundland acquisition,
would cost the company about $5.5 billion and Moody's said both
deals might put a temporary strain on its capital structure.
Steinhoff, which has $3 billion in debt, has already lined
$1.8 billion in bridge loans, which Moody's assumes would
eventually be funded by the issue of new shares to relieve
strain on its capital structure.
"Are they too aggressive? There's a strong case for that but
then again it makes all the commercial sense to move quickly and
lock in financing deals at low interest rates," said one top-ten
investor in Steinhoff.
($1 = 0.8960 euros)
(Additional reporting by Georgina Prodhan in London; editing by
Giles Elgood)