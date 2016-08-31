版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 31日 星期三 14:18 BJT

South Africa's Steinhoff operating profit up 32 percent

JOHANNESBURG Aug 31 South African furniture retailer Steinhoff reported an almost one-third rise in full-year operating profit on Wednesday, boosted by a strong showing at its European business.

Steinhoff, which is in middle of buying the United States' Mattress Firm and Britain's Poundland, said in trading update operating profit rose to 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in the year ended June from 1.1 billion euros a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Mark Potter)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐