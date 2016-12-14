UPDATE 3-Retail magnate Wiese pursues retail vision through "Africa's IKEA"

* Deal will create African giant with $15 billion in sales
* Shoprite to issue shares to buy Steinhoff African assets
* Steinhoff to end up with significant stake in Shoprite
* Analyst doubt strategic rationale of the deal
* Shares in both firms drop between 4 and 7 percent
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 14 South African retail
magnate Christo Wiese sought to create an African retail giant
on Wednesday with the proposed takeover of Steinhoff's
African assets by Africa's biggest grocery retailer
Shoprite.
Wiese owns 16 percent of Shoprite and 23 percent of
Steinhoff, the owner of UK's Poundland and U.S.-based Mattress
Firm, which said on Wednesday they were in talks about an
all-share deal that would create a no-frills retailer with $15
billion in annual sales spanning food, furniture and clothes.
The deal, which was initiated by Wiese, would give
Steinhoff, which is dubbed Africa's IKEA and vies with
the Swedish firm for global market share, a major interest in
Shoprite, a 110 billion rand ($8 billion) company operating in
countries including South Africa, Nigeria and Angola.
Wiese, also a top shareholder and board member in Brait
, which owns British clothing retailer New Look and gym
chain Virgin Active, told Reuters in September a Shoprite and
Steinhoff merger would be a "natural development".
But investors were not immediately convinced by the proposed
tie-up, which one banker said could value the merged entity at
around $15 billion, sending shares in both companies between 4
percent and 8 percent lower as analysts questioned its merits.
Shoprite fell 6.6 percent to 180 rand, on course for its
biggest daily percentage decline in nearly a decade, while
Steinhoff slumped 7 percent in Johannesburg and Frankfurt, where
it took its primary listing a year ago to raise its profile and
access deeper capital markets.
"I see no logic in this deal...Both have operated
independently well on their own for last 20 years and they've
never needed each other," Evan Walker, an analyst at 36One Asset
Management in Johannesburg.
"The overlap is so miniscule that it doesn't make a
difference."
Under the proposal, Shoprite would issue shares to Steinhoff
in exchange for its assets on the continent that include clothes
discounter Pepkor and furniture business JD Group.
For Shoprite, the deal allows it to branch out of grocery
retail into clothing, electronics, shoes and furniture while
Steinhoff, through its "significant" stake in Shoprite, would
add groceries to its sprawling four continent empire.
AFRICA'S IKEA
Steinhoff has also agreed in principle to buy Wiese's 1
billion rand stake in Shoprite and that of the Public Investment
Corporation, a South African government employee pension fund
that owns 11 percent.
In addition, the two companies said Steinhoff may be
required to extend a mandatory offer it plans to make to the two
biggest shareholders to other investors on the same terms, a
move that could lead to a full takeover of Shoprite.
"If this is the case, such offer will be in the form of a
Steinhoff share-for-Shoprite share exchange," they said.
The potential tie-up excludes Steinhoff's European, Asian
and U.S. assets. It extends Steinhoff's deal-making binge that
has taken the company across the Atlantic for first time with
the $3.8 billion rand acquisition of U.S-based Mattress Firm.
Steinhoff, which targets budget-conscious consumers with
t-shirts, cup-boards and mattresses in Asia-Pacific, Europe and
the U.S., also acquired Britain's Poundland earlier this year in
an $800 deal after failing to secure the U.K.'s Home Retail and
France's Darty Plc.
($1 = 13.6800 rand)
(Additional reporting by Tanisha Heiberg and Nqobile Dludla;
Editing by Keith Weir and Alexander Smith)