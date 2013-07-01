Kohlberg to take Steinway Musical private in $438 mln deal

BRIEF-Care Capital Properties to acquire portfolio of six behavioral health hospitals for $400 million
July 1 Steinway Musical Instruments Inc said it would be acquired by private equity firm Kohlberg & Co in a deal valued about $438 million.
The 160-year-old manufacturer of pianos, saxophones and trumpets said Kohlberg offered $35 per share in cash, a premium of 15 percent to Steinway's Friday close of $30.43.
April 10 United Continental Holdings Inc on Monday raised its forecast for first-quarter flight capacity, a keenly watched industry metric.
* Urbanfund Corp. anounces acquisition of controlling interest in a downtown kitchener multi-residential rental construction site