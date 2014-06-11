SingTel says to buy digital advertisers for $359 million

BRIEF-CSRA wins $58 million contract to support the EPA's high performance computing systems
* CSRA wins $58 million contract to support the EPA's high performance computing systems
SINGAPORE, June 11 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd said on Wednesday it plans to buy two U.S.-based advertising companies for a total of $359 million to strengthen its digital marketing profile.
Amobee Group Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SingTel, plans to acquire the entire stake of Adconion Direct North America and Adconion Australia for $209 million, excluding debt and subject to working capital adjustments.
SingTel also plans to take over Kontera Technologies, Inc., a digital content intelligence and marketing technology company based in the United States, for about $150 million, subject to working capital adjustments.
The largest telecommunications operator in Southeast Asia will also provide up to $20 million and $5.8 million respectively, to each company to retain key staff.
The transactions are subject to fulfilments of certain conditions, SingTel said in a statement. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
MOSCOW, April 18 Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov is in talks to sell his RBC media holding, which angered some in the Kremlin with its reporting on the business interests of people close to President Vladimir Putin, according to people briefed on the discussions.
April 18 Comerica Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as a recovery in crude oil prices eased pressure on the regional lender's energy lending business and helped cut provision for future loan losses.