UPDATE 1-Stella Jones profit beats estimates on railroad tie sales

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
* Q1 EPS C$0.94 vs est C$0.73
* Q1 rev up 22 pct to C$158.8 mln
May 3 Stella Jones Inc, which makes wood products for railroads and utilities, said quarterly profit beat estimates on strong railway tie sales and said it expects strong demand for its core products.
Net income for the first quarter rose to C$15.0 million ($15.17 million), or 94 Canadian cents per share, from C$8.5 million, or 53 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose nearly 22 percent to C$158.8 million. Railway tie sales rose 25 percent to C$96 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 73 Canadian cents per share on revenue of C$154.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Montreal-based company closed at C$46.75 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations.