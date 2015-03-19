MOVES-Stelrox names former Lloyds Bank executive Garlick as CFO

March 19 Stelrox Capital Management LLP appointed former Lloyds Banking Group Plc executive Richard Garlick as chief financial officer.

Garlick was the head of banking book business control for eight years at Lloyds Bank until December.

Prior to this, he was the head of product control and middle office as NM Rothschild. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)