June 19 Stemcells <STEM.O:>

* Stemcells interim results show improvement in visual function and slowing of disease progression in phase i/ii dry amd trial

* Stemcells says interim results show 70 percent reduction in the rate of ga when comparedto the control eye

* Results show 65% reduction in rate of geographic atrophy in study eye compared to expected natural history of disease