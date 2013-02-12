版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 12日 星期二 21:05 BJT

BRIEF-Stemcells jumps in premarket after spinal cord injury trial results

NEW YORK Feb 12 StemCells Inc : * Jumps 24.6 percent to $2.05 in premarket after spinal cord injury trial results
