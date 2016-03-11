Startup Stemcentrx exploring strategic options, including sale-WSJ

March 11 Stemcentrx Inc, a San Fransisco-based
biotechnology startup, is pursuing strategic alternatives
including a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The company, backed by PayPal Holdings Inc
co-founder Peter Thiel, is working with investment bank Morgan
Stanley on the sale process, the Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1YHJF06)
Stemcentrx is also exploring an initial public offering and
partnership deals, the Journal cited some of the people as
saying.
Stemcentrx was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)