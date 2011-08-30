UPDATE 1-Stone Resources suspends Yemeni ops

(Follows alerts)

* Suspends Yemeni ops till ongoing conflict ends

* Books allowance of $670,000 for "doubtful accounts" for H1

* To focus exploration opportunities elsewhere

Aug 30 Mining company Stone Resources Limited said it was forced to suspend its operations in Yemen due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle Eastern country.

Stone Resources said its Yemeni activities will only be restored once the situation stabilizes and in the meanwhile, it has shifted its focus to mineral exploration in other parts of the world.

The company also booked an allowance of about $670,000 for "doubtful accounts" relating to its Yemeni operations for the first half of the year.

This is not expected to have an impact on the company's ongoing operations, Bermuda-based Stone said in a statement.

Stone has left the local staff to guard its offices and other assets in Yemen, where the country's President Ali Abdullah Saleh has clung to power despite a wave of protests against his 33-year rule.

The company's Yemeni operations included carrying out exploration for lead and zinc in the areas of Tabaq of Shabwa province.

It also acquired the prospecting permit to conduct a general survey for copper and nickel in the Al Hamurrah region. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)