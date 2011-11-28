UPDATE 1-Struggling ST-Ericsson replaces CEO

(Adds details, background, quote)
Nov 28 Loss-making mobile chip venture
ST-Ericsson said on Monday its operations chief Didier Lamouche
would replace its Chief Executive Gilles Delfassy from the start
of December.
Lamouche will be the third chief executive for the
50:50 venture of Swedish group Ericsson and French
STMicro, which has never made a quarterly profit and
has been cutting costs since it was formed in 2009.
Lamouche joined the company earlier this year after five
years as chief executive of French IT firm Bull. He has worked
for years at IBM's semiconductor business and headed
Altis Semiconductor, a venture of IBM and Infineon.
ST-Ericsson, a key supplier to Nokia's Symbian
platform, has been hit hard by the Finnish vendor losing out to
Apple and Google on the smartphone market and
earlier this year deciding to swap Symbian for Microsoft
software.
The venture has not been able to win enough new deals to
compensate for the major missing business from Nokia.
"The company now enters a phase with prime focus on
proliferating design-wins and scaling up and delivering volume,
with the objective of translating its new portfolio into
sustainable profitability and growth," ST-Ericsson said in a
statement.
After Ericsson last month agreed to sell its half in a
similar cellphone venture Sony Ericsson, several analysts and
commentators had been expecting it to exit from ST-Ericsson too,
but both parents on Monday reiterated their commitment to the
venture.
(Reporting by Tarmo Virki and Helena Soderpalm; Editing by
Helen Massy-Beresford)