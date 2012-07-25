CORRECTED-Stericycle profit beats expectations

(Corrects throughout to clarify that the company's second-quarter results were wrongly compared with estimates for the third quarter)

* Q2 adj EPS $0.81 vs est $0.80

* Q2 rev $468.9 mln vs est $467.9 mln

* Shares down 4 pct after market

July 25 Medical waste manager Stericycle Inc reported a quarterly profit above analysts' expectations, helped by higher revenue.

Net income rose to $68.4 million, or 78 cents per share, in the second-quarter from $55.9 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the company earned 81 cents per share.

Revenue rose 14 percent to $468.9 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 80 cents per share on revenue of $467.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Restructuring and plant closure rose almost 5 times to $1.06 million.

Shares of the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company were down 4 percent at $88 after the bell. They closed at $91.72 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting By Pallavi Ail in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)