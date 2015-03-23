Warburg Pincus to take majority stake in Sterigenics-source

March 23 Private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC
has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Sterigenics
International LLC in a deal that values the U.S. provider of
contract sterilization services at more than $2 billion,
including debt, a source familiar with the transaction said on
Monday.
The companies said in a press release that Warburg Pincus
would "recapitalize" Sterigenics in partnership with its current
owner, buyout firm GTCR LLC, but the announcement did not
disclose the terms of the deal.
Warburg Pincus will own a majority stake in Sterigenics,
while GTCR will own the rest, the source said, asking not to be
identified because the announcement does not disclose the terms
of the deal.
Reuters first reported in October that GTCR had hired
Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Jefferies LLC to explore a
sale of Sterigenics.
The agreement comes less than a year after Sterigenics
acquired Nordion, a provider of radioactive isotopes for the
global health science market, for $826 million. That deal was
largely driven by Sterigenics' desire to secure the supply of a
cobalt isotope that is used in the sterilization of medical
devices and tools.
Based in Deerfield, Illinois, Sterigenics operates out of 43
facilities in 12 countries across the Americas, Europe and Asia.
GTCR acquired Sterigenics in 2011 for $675 million from another
private equity firm, Silverfleet Capital.
JPMorgan Chase & Co provided additional financial
advice to GTCR and will provide debt financing for the
transaction, according to the statement on Monday.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by
