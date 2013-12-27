版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 12月 27日 星期五 17:18 BJT

Sterling highest since August 2011 versus dollar

LONDON Dec 27 Sterling reached its highest level since August 2011 versus the dollar on Friday, rising to $1.6502 in thin trade, with traders triggering a barrier option at $1.65.

The pound has been supported by firm data which has increased expectations that the Bank of England will tighten monetary policy sooner than previously thought.

