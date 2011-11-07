UPDATE 1-PE-backed Sterling to buy community banking ops

* Sterling to initially pay $8 mln premium
* To pay $17 mln more after deal closes
(Follows alerts)
Nov 7 Sterling Financial Corp said its
unit has agreed to buy First Independent Bank to boost its
presence in Portland and Vancouver in the U.S. Pacific
Northwest.
Under the terms of agreement, Sterling Savings Bank would
initially pay a premium of $8 million to the net value of the
acquired assets and assumed liabilities of the 100-year-old
bank.
Sterling will also pay a premium of up to $17 million over
18 months after the deal closes, on the basis of credit
performance of the acquired loans.
First Independent will retain about $49 million of existing
loans and $34 million of other assets identified by Sterling,
which will take over all of the community banker's deposits.
This acquisition will add to Sterling's existing franchise
about $691 million in principally core deposits and $455 million
of assets under management.
"We expect these product enhancements will not only be a
source of additional non-interest revenue, but also provide
significant benefits with both customer acquisition and
retention," Sterling Chief Executive Greg Seibly said.
The transaction is expected to be completed in early 2012
and add to Sterling's full-year earnings per share.
Last year Sterling Bank undertook a massive
recapitalization, which included capital infusions of $171
million each from Warbug Pincus and Thomas H. Lee
Partners .
Private equity firms often invest in weak banks, boost their
capital levels and then use the banks as a base to consolidate
other lenders in the region.
Shares of Sterling Financial were trading at $15.15 in the
morning trade on Nasdaq on Monday.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)