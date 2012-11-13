版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 14日 星期三 04:59 BJT

REFILE-BRIEF-Sterling Resources announces common shares offering; expects to raise up to C$45 mln

Nov 13 Sterling Resources Ltd : * Announces offering of common shares and Breagh operational update * Says company is targeting to raise up to C$45 million in aggregate gross proceeds * Source text * Further company coverage

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐