CORRECTED-STERN ADVICE-Inflation-proofing your portfolio? Then worry about this

    By Linda Stern
    NEW YORK, March 31 With U.S. gasoline selling
under $2 a gallon, food prices relatively flat and Wall Street
bond traders betting on 1.5 percent annual inflation as far the
eye can see, it may seem like the wrong time to worry about
rising consumer prices.
    But some voices - including a few at the policy-setting
Federal Reserve - are suggesting consumer inflation could take
off faster than expected. 
    If oil reverses its recent steep decline and wages begin to
move up in response to a tighter labor market, inflation could
once again become a factor for investors to reckon with.
    Some investors already are preparing for that reckoning.
Some big financial firms, including BlackRock Inc, are
telling their clients to hedge against inflation by buying funds
that hold Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, or TIPS. 
    These bonds, along with consumer-facing I-Bonds, peg some of
their interest to the Consumer Price Index (CPI). So as
inflation speeds up, holders of those bonds earn enough interest
to keep up with it.
    Investors have poured $2 billion in new money to TIPS
exchange traded funds in the last 16 weeks.
    That may be an obvious bet: currently, 10-year TIPS are
priced, relative to plain vanilla Treasuries, in a way that
would reward investors should CPI inflation over the next 10
years top 1.57 percent. The Federal Reserve is targeting 2
percent inflation over next two years. 
    That makes TIPS seem like a slam dunk. With New York oil
futures trading at around $38 per barrel, it is hard to imagine
a world where U.S. consumer prices will not rise by more than
1.57 percent.
    But think twice before you jump in with both feet - and your
retirement account. The following are some of the downside risks
you take when you bet on inflation with TIPS:
    
    * Protection is limited. TIPS funds may jump quickly in
value if investor sentiment starts to reflect big inflation
expectations, but they rarely reward investors over time for
sustained inflation. At best, they merely pace the CPI with a
lag, so you can protect the amount of money you have in a TIPS
fund from the effects of a rising CPI. They are not going to
overcompensate.
    To hedge against a big and sustained pickup in prices, you
are better off investing in stocks of companies that really jump
during times of inflation, such as energy and real estate. Since
1970, the stock market sectors that have performed best during
months of rising consumer prices are energy, information
technology, materials and healthcare, according to Sam Stovall
of S&P Global Market Intelligence.
    * There is a worst-case scenario. Like all other bonds,
i-bonds lose value when interest rates go up. Should interest
rates rise faster than inflation does - expanding what
economists call "real rates" - holders of TIPS may get slammed.
And because their bonds currently are lower-yielding than
Treasuries of comparable maturities, they will become less
valuable as rates rise, and not be cushioned by any rising-CPI
payouts.
    * You have to plan around a tax hit. Even if you hold your
TIPS and TIPS funds for years and years, you will be liable for
federal income taxes on the income you earn every year,
including the increase in value of the bond should rates fall.
That means that if you decide to invest in them, you should do
so from within a tax-favored account, such as an individual
retirement account or 401k.
    * You might be betting wrong. Though TIPS currently are
favorably priced, it will take a global economic surge and a
recovery in oil prices before there is any big jump in
inflation, according to Dan Shackelford, portfolio manager of
the T. Rowe Price Inflation Protected Bond Fund.
     "I don't think we're in the midst of a forced march to
higher inflation anytime soon," he said.

    
