Stifel in talks to buy Sterne Agee - Bloomberg

BRIEF-Ford's China sales in April up 11 pct y/y
* China sales in April totalled 93,967 vehicles, up 11 percent from a year earlier
Feb 20 Stifel Financial Corp is in talks to buy Sterne Agee Group Inc, a move that would combine two of largest U.S. brokerages outside of New York, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
A deal may be announced within days, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1LiPTLv) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet took to the skies in Shanghai for its long-delayed maiden test flight on Friday, a major step for Beijing as it looks to boost its profile in the global aviation market.
* Q1 adj EBITDA up 8 pct at 612 mln eur vs poll avg 598 mln (Recasts lead, adds net income decline,)