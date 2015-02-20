版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 20日 星期五 22:44 BJT

Stifel in talks to buy Sterne Agee - Bloomberg

Feb 20 Stifel Financial Corp is in talks to buy Sterne Agee Group Inc, a move that would combine two of largest U.S. brokerages outside of New York, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

A deal may be announced within days, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1LiPTLv) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

