UPDATE 3-Stifel in talks to buy Sterne Agee - Source

BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
Feb 20 Stifel Financial Corp is in talks to buy Sterne Agee Group Inc, a move that would expand Stifel, one of the fastest growing middle market brokerage firms in the United States, a person with knowledge of the matter said.
Stifel declined to comment. Sterne Agee was not immediately available for comment.
St. Louis-based Stifel has acquired more than 10 banking and brokerage businesses since 2005.
Founded in 1901, Birmingham, Alabama-based Sterne Agee maintains custody of about $26 billion in client assets, according to its website. The firm is privately held.
Stifel's last major acquisition was in 2012, when it bought smaller rival KBW Inc in a $575 million deal to create a middle-market investment bank.
In 2010, Stifel bought San Francisco-based investment banking boutique Thomas Weisel Partners Group.
Stifel's shares were down about 2 percent at $50.04 in early trading. Up to Thursday's close, the stock had risen about 7 percent in the last 12 months.
Bloomberg reported the discussions earlier Friday saying a deal may be announced within days. (bloom.bg/1LiPTLv) (Reporting by Mike Stone in New York and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Christian Plumb)
