UPDATE 1-Stifel to buy Sterne Agee for $150 mln

Feb 23 Investment bank Stifel Financial Corp
said it will buy privately held Sterne Agee Group Inc for
$150 million to expand its wealth management and fixed-income
business.
The acquisition will add 730 financial advisers, boosting
Stifel's headcount of wealth management professionals by 35
percent to more than 2,800.
Founded in 1901, Birmingham, Alabama-based Sterne Agee's
wealth business managed over $20 billion in client assets. The
acquired businesses are expected to generate about $300 to $325
million in gross annual revenue.
The deal is expected to close in the late spring.
Stifel said it is also considering spinning off Sterne
Agee's institutional equity and investment banking unit into a
standalone business.
St. Louis-based Stifel, which went public in 1986, has
acquired more than 10 banking and brokerage businesses since
2005.
Stifel's last major acquisition was in 2012, when it bought
smaller rival KBW Inc for $575 million in cash and stock to
create a middle-market investment bank.
In 2010, Stifel bought San Francisco-based investment
banking boutique Thomas Weisel Partners Group for $300 million
in stock.
Keefe Bruyette & Woods Inc was the lead financial adviser
for Stifel and Bryan Cave LLP was the legal adviser. Sandler
O'Neill Partners L.P was the financial adviser for Sterne Agee
and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz was its legal adviser.
Stifel reported a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit
on Monday, hurt by higher non-interest expenses.
Stifel shares closed at $52.09 on Monday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)