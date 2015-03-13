CRT Capital to buy Sterne Agee's institutional equity business

March 13 CRT Capital said it entered into a deal with Sterne Agee Group Inc and Stifel Financial Corp to buy Sterne Agee's institutional equity business.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

CRT said on Friday the acquisition would include Sterne Agee's equity sales, trading and research distribution platform.

Stifel said last month that it was acquiring Sterne Agee, a transaction that is expected to close in the second quarter of 2015. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)