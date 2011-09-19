CORRECTED-BRIEF-Sterne Agee expands its equity capital markets division

(Corrects brokerage name in text)

Sept 19 Sterne Agee: * Sterne Agee expands its equity capital markets division * Sterne Agee says addition of Michael Dudas and Stephen Gengaro as managing directors in the equity research department * Sterne Agee -- prior to Sterne Agee, Dudas spent more than 20 years as equity research analyst at Jefferies, Bear Stearns, others * Sterne Agee says Gengaro joins Sterne Agee from Jefferies