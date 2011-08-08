UPDATE 1-St. Eugene says Saskatchewan gold project shows positive results

(Follows alerts)

Aug 8 St. Eugene Mining Corp said a metallurgical test at its Amisk gold project in northeastern Saskatchewan showed positive results.

The metallurgical test has shown that gold recovery of 90 percent and silver recovery of up to 93 percent can be obtained at Amisk, the company said in a statement.

St. Eugene holds a 35 percent participating interest in the Amisk gold project, which is a joint venture with Claude Resources . It was historically viewed as a high-grade, narrow-vein underground system, according to St. Eugene's website.

Shares of St. Eugene were up at 1 Canadian cent on Monday morning on the Toronto Venture Exchange. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)