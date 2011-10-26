UPDATE 1-Claude Resources ups offer for St.Eugene Mining

(Follows alerts)

Oct 26 Precious metals miner Claude Resources said it has increased its offer for the rest of St. Eugene Mining Corp in a stock deal that now values the smaller gold exploration company at C$19 million ($18.7 million).

According to the new terms of the deal, St. Eugene shareholders will get 0.0789 of a Claude share for every St. Eugene share.

This values St. Eugene's shares at 16 Canadian cents apiece, a 39 percent premium to its Tuesday closing.

In July, Claude had said it would buy the rest of St. Eugene's shares for about $14 million, or 0.0601 of its share for every share of St. Eugene.

St. Eugene's shareholders will now also get 0.25 of a share in a new company formed to transfer its stake in the Tartan Lake gold mine project, and about C$800,000 in cash.

St. Eugene has agreed to pay C$800,000 if the deal falls through.

Shares of Claude closed at C$2 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. St. Eugene stock closed at 11.5 Canadian cents on the Toronto Venture Exchange. ($1 = 1.016 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)