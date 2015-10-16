Steve Ballmer owns 4 pct stake in Twitter - Bloomberg

Oct 16 Former Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Steve Ballmer owns a 4 percent stake in Twitter Inc , Bloomberg reported, citing an email from Ballmer. (bloom.bg/1hIVbHW)

A Twitter account with the handle @Steven_Ballmer tweeted on Friday that Ballmer had bought the stake.

Twitter and Ballmer were not immediately available for comment to Reuters. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)