UPDATE 1-Steve Ballmer owns 4 pct stake in Twitter - Bloomberg

(Adds shares, details)

Oct 16 Former Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Steve Ballmer owns a 4 percent stake in Twitter Inc , Bloomberg reported, citing an email from him. (bloom.bg/1hIVbHW)

A Twitter account with the handle @Steven_Ballmer tweeted on Friday that Ballmer had bought the stake over the past few months. (bit.ly/1MtWljc)

Twitter's shares were up 2.45 percent at $30.46 at midday. At that price, a 4 percent stake would be worth about $800 million.

"Like @alwaleedbinT move too," the tweet added, referring to Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.

The prince and his investment firm, Kingdom Holding , said earlier this month they had raised their stake in Twitter to more than 5 percent. [nL8N12714L ]

Twitter and Ballmer were not immediately available for comment to Reuters. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)