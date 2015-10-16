UPDATE 1-Steve Ballmer owns 4 pct stake in Twitter - Bloomberg

BRIEF-BancFirst files for potential stock shelf
* BancFirst Corp files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iK9S2Y) Further company coverage:
Oct 16 Former Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Steve Ballmer owns a 4 percent stake in Twitter Inc , Bloomberg reported, citing an email from him. (bloom.bg/1hIVbHW)
A Twitter account with the handle @Steven_Ballmer tweeted on Friday that Ballmer had bought the stake over the past few months. (bit.ly/1MtWljc)
Twitter's shares were up 2.45 percent at $30.46 at midday. At that price, a 4 percent stake would be worth about $800 million.
"Like @alwaleedbinT move too," the tweet added, referring to Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.
The prince and his investment firm, Kingdom Holding , said earlier this month they had raised their stake in Twitter to more than 5 percent. [nL8N12714L ]
Twitter and Ballmer were not immediately available for comment to Reuters. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
TOULOUSE, Jan 20 A deal for Iran to buy 20 short-haul passenger aircraft from ATR should be signed imminently, the head of the European planemaker told Reuters on Friday.
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 20 Former British finance minister George Osborne, who lost his job after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, will join BlackRock Inc as an adviser next month, the world's largest asset manager said on Friday.