Steve Jobs biography pushed up for release

Oct 6 The release date for a Steve Jobs
biography has been pushed up to Oct. 24, according to a
spokesman for Simon & Schuster, the publishing house behind the
long-awaited book.
This marks the second time that the publisher, owned by CBS
Corp (CBS.N), has moved the publication date. It was slated to
come out Nov. 21.
Walter Isaacson, the former managing editor of Time
magazine and current chief executive of the Aspen Institute, is
the author of "Steve Jobs," now the No. 1 bestseller on
Amazon's (AMZN.O) customer purchase list.
Jobs, the charismatic co-founder and former chief executive
of Apple Inc (AAPL.O), died on Wednesday in Palo Alto,
California at the age of 56. He is considered to be among the
greatest American chief executives of his generation.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba. Editing by Robert MacMillan)