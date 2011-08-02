UPDATE 3-Steven Madden margins decline on product shift, shares fall

* Sees Q3 margins down 550-650 basis pts

* Sees FY12 gross margins down about 200 basis pts

* Expects 5-8 pct increase in cost of goods in FY12

* Q2 EPS $0.55 vs est $0.54

* Shares down 5 pct (Rewrites throughout with details on margin impact; adds analyst comments, CEO comment from conference call; updates share movement)

By Meenakshi Iyer

BANGALORE, Aug 2 Shoe retailer Steven Madden's quarterly profit beat Wall Street estimates on the continuing popularity of its fashionable wedges and pumps, but investors pushed its stock down as a shift in the overall product mix weighed on margins.

Steven Madden now expects third-quarter gross margins to fall 550-650 basis points due to the acquisitions of Topline and Cejon, which make store-branded products that typically sell at lower prices to name brands.

"The shares are going down (because) the market is terrible today and some people are thinking about it as a gross margin story, which it is not. It's a (product) mix issue," Sterne, Agee & Leach analyst Sam Poser said.

The company is unlikely to see gross margin improvement till the second half of 2012 because of the acquisitions and the way they are changing their product mix, Poser added.

The broader U.S. market also fell on Tuesday on investors' fears of a possible credit downgrade and concerns that economic growth could remain subdued as consumer spending in June declined for the first time in two years.

Excluding effects of a shift in product mix, the company said margins would have been flat to modestly up this year, as sales at its flagship Steve Madden brand remained strong.

The retailer, which also sells the Stevies and Candies brands, said it sees gross margins pressured by 200 basis points next year, due to a 5-8 percent increase in cost of goods in southern China.

On a post-earnings call, Chief Executive Edward Rosenfeld said the company would mitigate these increases by moving production more north in China, where costs are lower, and by shifting some production to countries such as Mexico.

He also expressed growing interest in emerging markets and said the company would open 5 stores in India by the year end.

"We are launching in India very soon. I think our first store opens in Mumbai within a couple of weeks," Rosenfeld said.

For the second quarter, the company founded by designer Steve Madden in 1990 with $1,100 in his bank account, earned 55 cents a share, slightly above analysts' estimates of 54 cents.

Shares of the Long Island City, New York-based company were trading down 5 percent at $37.65 on Tuesday afternoon on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Roshni Menon)