UPDATE 1-Steve Madden to buy Canadian licensee for $29 mln

BRIEF-Mallinckrodt expands share repurchase plan by $1 bln
* Mallinckrodt Plc board expands company's share repurchase plan by $1.0 billion; company announces results of 2017 annual general meeting
* To expand presence in Canada
* Deal to add $0.05 to $0.07 to 2012 EPS
Jan 20 Shoemaker Steve Madden said it will buy its privately held Canadian licensee, SM Canada, for $29 million in cash to expand its presence in the region.
The transaction is expected to add 5-7 cents per share to earnings in 2012, Steve Madden said in a statement.
SM Canada markets Steve Madden products in Canada and runs seven Steve Madden-branded stores.
Long Island City, New York-based Steve Madden said it will enhance its presence in major department and specialty stores and expand the number of branded outlets in Canada.
SM Canada had sales of about $32 million for the year ended July 2011, Steve Madden said.
In May last year, Steve Madden bought privately held Topline Corp for $55 million.
Shares of the company had closed at $39.26 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
* Mallinckrodt Plc board expands company's share repurchase plan by $1.0 billion; company announces results of 2017 annual general meeting
* Bristol-Myers Squibb expands focus on precision medicine with investment and planned collaboration with GRAIL on blood-based cancer screening
* Home Bancshares Inc and Centennial Bank announce completion of the acquisition of the Bank Of Commerce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: