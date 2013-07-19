Top U.S. funeral chain deal expected to get antitrust nod

| WASHINGTON, July 19
WASHINGTON, July 19 Service Corp International
, the biggest U.S. funeral services company which has
bought up rivals for two decades, is likely to get approval from
U.S. antitrust officials for its bid to acquire the No. 2 chain,
Stewart Enterprises Inc, antitrust experts told Reuters.
Houston-based Service Corp, with 13 percent of the U.S.
market by revenue, said on May 29 it would buy century-old
Stewart Enterprises for $1.13 billion.
Six antitrust experts polled by Reuters predicted the deal
would be approved.
Service Corp spokeswoman Lisa Marshall said the company
expected antitrust approval, contingent on the company selling
assets that would result in its U.S. market share ending up at
about 15 percent nationally.
The Federal Trade Commission, which along with the Justice
Department works to ensure that mergers comply with antitrust
law, is assessing Service Corp's deal to buy Stewart, which has
about 3 percent of the U.S. market.
The acquisition of Stewart, which had rebuffed a Service
Corp bid in 2008, would give Service Corp 1,653 funeral homes
and 515 cemeteries in 48 U.S. states, eight Canadian provinces
and Puerto Rico.
Stewart, based in New Orleans, owns that city's Metairie
Cemetery, arguably the country's most famous cemetery and the
final resting place of Civil War veterans, trumpeter Al Hirt and
at least one famous madam.
The funeral home industry has not consolidated as rapidly as
other U.S. businesses like the flour milling industry, which has
announced plans to incorporate one-third of U.S. milling
capacity into a single company. In the U.S. wireless market, two
companies have more than 60 percent of the U.S. market share.
With funeral home mergers, the FTC examines local markets
and considers the consumer tendency to look for businesses
catering to specific ethnic groups, several experts said.
Founded in 1962, Service Corp has developed a relationship
with the FTC through a string of acquisitions.
"They do a ton of retail mergers and you expect them to get
pretty good at getting this done. (But) the investigation may
take a while because there could be a lot of ground to cover,"
said Robert Davis, an FTC veteran now at the law firm Venable
LLP.
The companies announced on Thursday that the FTC wants
additional documents, signaling what could be a lengthy probe.
The companies said they expected completion by late 2013 or
early 2014.
SERVICE CORP'S MANY ACQUISITIONS
Service Corp bought the Alderwoods Group in 2006, then the
second largest funeral home company with about five percent of
U.S. sales. To seal that deal, Service Corp agreed to sell
funeral homes in 29 markets and cemeteries in 12.
Among other deals, it bought Keystone North America in 2010,
Palm Mortuary in 2009 and Equity Corp International, then the
fourth largest funeral home company, in 1999.
Its share price has risen steadily since 2009. Within the
last year, the stock has risen from $13.15 in mid-July 2012 to
$18.65 as of Friday's market close.
As Service Corp has grown, the U.S. funeral industry has
changed dramatically. Cremation rates have risen, leading to
smaller bills for families and smaller margins for funeral
directors, said Barbara Kemmis, executive director of the
Cremation Association of America.
The growth of Service Corp has distressed Joshua Slocum,
head of the Funeral Consumers Alliance, who has criticized it
for what he called "high pressure sales tactics."
Service Corp spokeswoman Marshall disagreed with Slocum,
saying that the industry was staffed largely by people who cared
about their clients.
"They're not out to gouge people like that. It's a
mischaracterization and I think it's a little unfair," she said.
The FTC's "funeral rule" requires companies to give out
price lists for services and caskets to anyone who asks and to
answer questions from consumers who telephone to comparison
price shop. Funeral homes are also forbidden from requiring
people to buy things they don't want and telling people that
embalming is required by law if it is not.