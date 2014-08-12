BRIEF-St Galler Kantonalbank net profit by 30 June 2014 amounted to about CHF 73 million

Miners, oil drag European shares to 2-week low; volatility jumps
* Miners, oil stocks biggest fallers (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
Aug 12 St Galler Kantonalbank AG : * Says net profit by 30 June 2014 amounted to approximately CHF 73 million (+
13%) * Says loans to clients recorded solid growth of CHF 172.7 million (+ 0.7%) to
CHF 23.2 billion in H1 2014 * Says H1 net interest income of CHF 147.8 million, -3.4% * Says H1 net net fee and commission income CHF 58.1 million, -19.3% * Says H1 operating profit of CHF 90.5 million (+ 0.8%) and a group net profit
of CHF 73.2 million (+ 12.8%) * Says assumes that negotiations with U.S. authorities are held in H2 2014 and
tax dispute can be completed by year-end * Says maintains forecast, expecting net profit in range of FY 2012, being
significantly higher than the previous year * Says acquires Vadian Bank AG from the Ortsbürgergemeinde St. Gallen * Says takes over all 26 employees of Vadian Bank AG and 100% of the shares * Says in course of next twelve months, bank and its client relationships will
be fully integrated into St.Galler Kantonalbank * Source text - bit.ly/Vhnsds * Further company coverage
ZURICH, April 18 The Swiss government on Tuesday played down Switzerland's reappearance on a U.S. Treasury watch list of potential currency manipulators, saying the status would have no immediate consequences.
ZURICH, April 18 Influential U.S. proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) is still advising Credit Suisse investors to vote against proposed bonuses for top management and pay for the board of directors, even after the bank cut top-level bonuses by 40 percent.