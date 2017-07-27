FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 小时前
Construction group St Gobain keeps outlook as H1 profits rise
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
焦点：亚马逊成本飙升打压季度获利锐减77% 股价盘后下跌
深度分析
焦点：亚马逊成本飙升打压季度获利锐减77% 股价盘后下跌
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年7月27日 / 下午4点02分 / 18 小时前

Construction group St Gobain keeps outlook as H1 profits rise

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - French building materials group St Gobain, which was hit by a cyber attack earlier this year, maintained its financial targets as it posted a rise in half-year profits slightly below the consensus forecast.

St Gobain said first-half recurring net income rose 20.4 percent from a year ago to 751 million euros ($875.8 million), while revenue advanced by 4.4 percent to 20.4 billion euros.

According to the consensus forecast compiled for Reuters by Inquiry Financial, analysts had forecast a net income of 819 million euros and revenues of 20.6 billion.

In June, St Gobain fell victim to a global cyber attack that spread from Ukraine across the world, paralysing thousands of machines worldwide, and shutting down ports, factories and offices as it spread through internal organisational networks to an estimated 60 countries.

St Gobain said the cyber-attack was estimated to have had a negative impact of 220 million euros on first-half sales and of 65 million euros on first-half operating income.

Over the full year, the negative impact of that cyber attack was estimated at less than 250 million euros on sales and 80 million on operating income.

$1 = 0.8575 euros Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Callus

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below