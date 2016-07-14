California regulator rejects SoCalGas' North-South pipeline plan

EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 16)
July 14 The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) on Thursday, said it had rejected Southern California Gas Co's request to build its North-South Pipeline Project.
The regulatory agency said it rejected the project as "there are more cost-effective alternatives for supporting the utility's southern natural gas system".
The North-South pipeline project would have consisted of a new natural gas pipeline between the town of Adelanto and the Moreno Pressure Limiting Station, according to the CPUC.
The leak at Aliso Canyon left little stored gas available to support deliveries on the southern system and that reduces the value of such a project, particularly in the light of lower cost alternatives, according to the regulator.
A pipeline rupture, detected on Oct. 23, was not plugged until mid-February and was ranked as the largest methane release in U.S. history, equivalent to the annual greenhouse gas emissions of nearly 600,000 cars, researchers found. (Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
PARIS, Jan 16 Burkina Faso estimates it will produce 750,000 tonnes of raw cotton in the 2016/17 season, up from the previous harvest of 600,000 tonnes, the country's agriculture minister said on Monday.
CAPE TOWN, Jan 16 U.S. auto-maker Ford will recall 4,500 Kuga SUVs sold in South Africa after dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire spontaneously, the head of the company's South Africa unit said on Monday.