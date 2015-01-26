SThree full-year profit rises as global companies raise hiring

Jan 26 Recruiter SThree Plc said
full-year like-for-like gross profit rose 13.2 percent as more
jobs opened up across its markets.
The staffing company said gross profit rose to 218.2 million
pounds ($327.6 million) in the year ended Nov. 30 from 192.8
million. The year-earlier figure was restated to exclude the
impact of the disposal of its IT Job Board business.
Analysts had expected SThree, which places people with
financial, energy, banking and pharmaceutical companies, to post
a profit of 217.5 million pounds, according to a consensus from
Oct. 3 posted on the company's website.
Gross profit reflects fees earned from all recruitment
activities.
($1 = 0.6660 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; editing by Jason Neely)