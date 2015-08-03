ON THE MOVE-Stifel snags 3 brokers from Morgan Stanley

NEW YORK Aug 3 Stifel Financial Corp
said Monday it hired three financial advisers from Morgan
Stanley to open a new office outside of San Diego.
Bill Chaffin, Robert Willgoss and Alex Monroe managed around
$300 million of client assets while at Morgan Stanley.
St. Louis-based Stifel announced in June that it is buying
Barclays Plc's U.S. wealth and investment management
unit
The deal, which is expected to be finished in November,
could add over 100 advisers to Stifel's wealth management firm
and $200 million to $325 million in revenue.
However, dozens of advisers have left Barclays since the
British bank announced it was selling the unit. Several former
Barclays private bankers have taken offers to join retail
brokerages including Bank of America's Merrill Lynch.
Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to request for
comment.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Bernard Orr)