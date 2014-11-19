CORRECTED-Stifel considering 'modest' dividend -CEO

(Corrects to show that Stifel last paid a dividend in 2002)
NEW YORK Nov 19 Stifel Financial Corp
may revive the common stock dividend it eliminated more than a
decade ago because it has enough cash to cover the payments and
to continue growing its retail brokerage and investment banking
businesses, Chief Executive Ron Kruszewski said Wednesday.
Speaking at a conference sponsored by Keefe, Bruyette &
Woods, an investment bank Stifel bought in 2013, Kruszewski said
his St. Louis-based company has been cautious about restoring
the dividend it stopped paying in 2002 because it does not want
to send a message that it has no more growth potential through
acquisitions and other business investments.
Stifel, which has acquired more than 10 banking and
brokerage businesses since 2005, also plans to be more
aggressive with pay packages to recruit retail brokers. "We can
be more competitive in recruiting as an organization," he said.
"Our growth in the last two years has been muted."
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by James Dalgleish)